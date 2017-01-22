UP assembly elections 2017: SP-Congress alliance sealed

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Samajwadi Party and the Congress announced on Sunday that they will jointly contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election at a press conference addressed by UPCC chief Raj Babbar and Samajwadi Party's state chief Naresh Uttam Patel.

SP will have 298 candidates and Congress will have 105 in #UPElection2017 : Naresh Uttam, SP pic.twitter.com/ckNjXr8C5D — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2017

Addressing a press conference, Raj Babbar said that the SP-Cong allaince will strive hard for upliftment of poor and development of state.

Earlier today, the Congress sources said that they will be getting six more seats than the 99 offered by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. The state has 403 seats. Samjwadi party will have 298 candidates and Congress will have 105 in the upcoming UP eletions.

This followed a telephone conversation in the morning between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, daughter of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the sources said.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party had agreed to let the Congress contest only in 90 seats. The staggered Uttar Pradesh assembly election begins on February 11.

Meanwhile WB CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter and supported the alliance. She tweeted, "Full support from Trinamool Congress to the good alliance for UP between Congress and Samajwadi Party."

Full support from Trinamool Congress @AITCofficial to the good alliance for UP between @incindia & @samajwadiparty — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 22, 2017

OneIndia News (with IANS inputs)