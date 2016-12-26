UP Assembly elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi from winning Amethi to being Congress VP

Bengaluru, Dec 26: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who has been campaigning in poll bound states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand, has slammed the government for putting the poor through hardship due to demonetisation.

Rahul Gandhi, who has often voiced the opinions of the poor and the tribals, recently said that demonetisation is an economic robbery. Gandhi, while campaigning for his party in Goa said that the prime minister was dividing the country.

Let's have a look at a brief profile of Rahul Gandhi ahead of the 2017 assembly elections:

Date and place of birth: June 19, 1970 New Delhi

Education: M.Phil. (Development Economics), from Trinity College, Cambridge University, UK.

Family history: Rahul is the son of late former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and current Congress President Sonia Gandhi. His elder sister Priyanka is married to businessman Robert Vadra. Rahul is the great grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru and the grandson of Indira Gandhi.

Political career: Rahul entered politics in 2004 when he decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections from his father's constituency, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Sonia Gandhi, who was currently holding the seat, vacated it for her son and moved to Rae Bareilly.

Rahul won the 2004 elections from Amethi.

In September 2007, he became the general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India.

Rahul was nominated as the Congress party vice president on on Jan 19, 2013.

Rahul contested the Lok Sabha Assembly elections in 2014 from Amethi and won in his contituency even though the party suffered a huge loss in the elections.

Rahul has often spoken about women empowerment and has been strong advocate of the tribal community in the country.

Controversies: Gandhi has often criticised Narendra Modi government and has courted controversy for the same. From terming Modi's goverment as 'Suit-Boot ki Sarkar' to 'Modiji Fair and Lovely Yojna', Gandhi has often been trolled for his comments.

OneIndia News