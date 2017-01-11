UP assembly elections 2017: It's all in the family for Mayawati's BSP

The Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate list for 401 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh announced so far reeks of nepotism with party chief Mayawati allowing family members of leaders to contest. Wives, brothers, fathers, sons of BSP leaders have been fielded in many constituencies in what makes mockery of Mayawati's statement on not allowing nepotism to spread within the party.

Of the names announced, many are close relatives and family members of sitting as well as former MPs and MLAs of BSP. There are also instances of the party fielding candidates from the same family in neighbouring constituencies of same districts.

Minister Haji Mohammad Yakub will contest from Meerut south and his son Mohammad Imran, who is a debutante, will contest from another seat of the same district. Former Minister Ramveer Upadhyay is the party's choice for Sadabad constituency and with him comes his brother Mukul Upadhyay for Shikarpur.

Former BSP MP Kadir Rana's wife Syeda Begum and brother Noor Salim have been fielded for Budhana of Muzaffarnagar and Charthawal respectively. Another former MP Rajpal Singh Sahni's son Shivan Singh Sahni will debut from Khatauli on a BSP ticket. Vimavati, wife of a former BSP MLA Girish Chandra Jatav, is set to contest from Chandausi in Sambhal and current MLA Musarrat Ali and his brother will also contest on BSP tickets in neighbouring constituencies of Badaun district.

OneIndia News