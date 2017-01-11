UP assembly elections 2017: 58% MLAs asked no questions in five years

A research carried out by an NGO on the participation of Uttar Pradesh MLA in the legislative assembly has concluded that 58 per cent MLAs never asked a single question between 2012 and 2017. The study, carried out by PRS Legislative Research, also states that only 15 per cent of the MLAs asked 90 per cent of the questions. According to the data put out by the NGO, an MLA asked 32 questions on an average in five years with three MLAs asking more than 500 questions each.

The study also dealt with attendance, educational qualifications, age and questions asked in terms of gender, educational qualification and party wise categories. The study put the average age of a UP MLA at 55 years and just two MLAs are below the age of 35.

How educated are UP MLAs?

The study revealed that out of 403 MLAs in the assembly, 36 percent MLAs held a post-graduate degree while 31 percent held a graduate's degree. Of the MLAs, 13 per cent are said to have cleared secondary school education and 15 per cent have completed intermediate education. Six MLAs are said to have cleared diploma courses and data on 46 MLAs were marked as not available. The study indicates that ten MLAs hold a doctorate.

It was also concluded that MLAs with college degrees asked more questions than others, 70 per cent more to be exact. It was also found that women MLAs asked very few questions with their total strength in the assembly being just 9 per cent.

Attendance wise, the ruling party MLAs are said to have attended the most sessions out of the 126 days of sitting. Samajwadi Party MLAs hold attendance percentage of 78 while Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs' attendance stands at 70 per cent.

OneIndia News