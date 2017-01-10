UP Assembly election 2017: Salman Khurshid's steady rise in politics

New Delhi, Jan 10: The stage is set for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and all parties are gearing up to woo voters in the state.

While demonetisation is likely to play a role in the upcoming polls, Congress leader Salman Khurshid few days back expressed his displeasure and said that government facilitated corruption by introducing the Rs 2,000 note.

Know more about Khurshid:

Date and Place of birth: Khurshid was born on Jan 1, 1953 in Aligarh, UP.

Education: Khurshid has a Bachelor's Degree from St Stephen's College, Delhi. He pursued Law from St Edmund Hall, Oxford University. Khurshid also taught law at Trinity College, Oxford University.

Political career: Politics runs through Khurshid's family. Khurshid's father, Khurshid Alam Khan was former Union Minister of External Affairs whereas his grandfather, Dr Zakir Hussian was the third President Of India.

Khurshid's tryst with politics began after he joined Indira Gandhi's office as an Officer on Special Duty and that is when he was introduced to Indira Gandhi. He slowly then climed the political ladder and later became the Deputy Minister of Commerce.

He contested the 15th Lok Sabha elections from Farukkabad, Uttar Pradesh.

He handled the Water Resources portfolio, Minority Affairs, Law and Justice in 2011.

He given the Ministry of External Affairs in 2012.

Khurshid lost the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 from Farukkabad.

Controversies: Khurshid courted controversy in 2015 when he praised Pakistan during his visit to the neighbouring country and criticised Narendra Modi. He had praised Nawaz Sharif for attending Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in India. He had said that the BJP government had failed to respond to Pakistan's peace overtures.

