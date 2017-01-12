UP assembly election 2017: Priyanka, Dimple duet to pump up campaign

Even as the alliance between the Akhilesh led faction of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress is being worked out, there is a strategy in place to get both Dimple Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi to campaign together. During a strategy meeting, Akhilesh said that if the alliance worked out then Dimple and Priyanka could be the star campaigners for the SP-Congress combine.

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh were scheduled to meet earlier this week. However that meeting is likely to take place over the week-end of next week. The alliance is almost through a source said while adding that the seat sharing was being worked out. Only once these combinations are finalised will the two leaders meet and formalise the alliance, the source also added.

Once the alliance is finalised then both Dimple and Priyanka would be called for the public announcement. Dimple is the wife of Akhilesh and is an MP from Kannauj. She is not new to the election scene and has been part of Akhilesh's campaign. Priyanka on the other hand, a custodian of the Congress' lineage, is no novice to politics.

The decision to rope in the two women was taken by Akhilesh. He felt that it would be good if the two would campaign together. He also felt that the star value that Priyanka has would only boost the campaign. Prior to the announcement of the poll dates, Priyanka had said that she would limit her campaign to Amethi and Raibareli which are her family's bastions for long.

OneIndia News