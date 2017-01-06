UP Assembly election 2017: Have been wrongly accused, says Amar Singh

Lucknow, Jan 6: Caught in the cross-fire of a raging war between Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav, Amar Singh on Friday said he was not against the Chief Minister and was being blamed for no rhyme or reason.

Talking to a select group of media persons, Amar Singh, close aide of Mulayam Singh, who has been accused by Akhilesh of trying to instigate his father against him, said that it is in public domain as to what good he has done to Akhilesh.

"I wish him well and have nothing against him," said Singh. He, however, lamented that Shivpal Yadav is being attacked by Akhilesh though the uncle took care of Akhilesh and his education.

"Mukhyamantri ji us shakhs ke virodhi ho gaye hain, jiske ghar mein unka paalan-poshan hua (the Chief Minister has turned against the person, in whose home he was brought up)," Amar Singh rued.

He also hinted that Mulayam has been isolated in the bitter tussle for power. Sources say that Shivpal and Amar Singh have left their fate in Mulayam's hands now.

Earlier, a press conference called by Mulayam at 4.00 p.m. was suddenly called off.

IANS