UP assembly election 2017: 'Behenji ko aane do' will be BSP's USP

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's birthday is generally a gala affair for the party. Collecting funds for the party had been the priority all these years, but with the Moral Code of Conduct in place in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the party has something new to offer. The BSP will launch its video series campaign for the elections on Mayawati's birthday on January 15, marking her birthday.

In Kailash Kher's voice, the BSP's video campaign series will have 'Behenji ko aane do' (Bring Mayawati back), as its tagline. For the first time in the party's history, social media will be used to woo voters. Mayawati has time and against refrained from using the social media stating that her voters belong to the poor and backward classes who do not have access to social media and have much larger serious concerns.

But this time around, given the success the BJP and the SP have had on social media campaigning, the party has changed its stance. While it is unlikely that Mayawati will launch the social media campaign herself, the party is keen on marking her birthday with its launch. The BSP is looking to start off the campaign with the tagline on Twitter, facebook, Youtube etc.

The video series has taken a cue from BJP's 'Na gundaraj, na bhrashtachar, abki bar BJP sarkar' (no hooliganism, no corruption, a BJP government this time) and SP's 'Kaam bolta hai' (the work speaks for itself). The party is hoping that it is able to strike a cord with their tagline and campaign.

OneIndia News