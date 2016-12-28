UP: 40 injured after bus turns turtle

Pratapgarh (UP), Dec 28: At least 40 passengers were injured on Wednesday when the bus they were travelling in overturned near Sonpur village, around 25 km from Pratapgarh, police said.

The bus turned turtle because the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said, adding the injured were admitted to the district hospital.

Those with minor injuries were given first-aid and discharged while those in serious condition were referred to a hospital in Allahabad, police said.

The accident occurred when the bus was going to Derwa from Pratapgarh, they added.

PTI