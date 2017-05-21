Lucknow/New Delhi, May 21: Hundreds of passengers aboard the Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak AC Special had a providential escape when its 11 coaches derailed near Uttar Pradesh's Unnao railway station on Sunday, officials said.

The coaches that derailed included a pantry car and all coaches from B2 to B11, but no one was injured, the police said.

Teams of the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force have been rushed to the spot.

An official said the train, on its way from Lucknow to the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, was given a "run through" signal at the Unnao station when suddenly with a loud noise, 11 coaches tilted on one side and derailed.

Panic-stricken passengers started jumping off the train as the coaches began to derail.

The derailed coaches rested by the side of the platform and damaged it. The down section of the important Lucknow-Delhi route has been damaged, an official said.

Unnao's Superintendent of Police Neta Pandey said that no one has been injured in the accident. Officials also said that arrangements have been made to take passengers home.

A team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad has also been rushed to the accident site.

In New Delhi, Railway Ministry spokesperson Anil Saxena also told IANS that no passenger was injured in the accident as the train was running very slow.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered a probe.

