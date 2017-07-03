UoH entrance result 2017 declared, how to check

The UoH entrance result 2017 has been declared. The results can be found on the official website of the university. UoH declared the entrance exam results for all the Integrated five year courses, MSc, MA, MCA, MPH and MA courses. To check the results of UoH or HCU entrance results, students may logon to the official website of the university, uohyd.ac.in.

How to check UoH entrance result 2017:

Log on to uohyd.ac.in

Click on latest news

Find result

Download

Take a printout

