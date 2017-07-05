Unrest 2.0 planned in Kashmir ahead of Burhan Wani's death anniversary

Separatists in Kashmir have called for a week long protest starting July 8 to mark the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Burhan Wani. The separatists have decided to re-introduce the calendar of protests like they had done last year following the death of Wani.

On July 8, a complete shut down of the Valley has been ordered by the separatists. On July 9, the separatists have told people to visit the homes of slain militants. On July 11 a major social media campaign has also been planned.

With separatists and terrorists planning a week long stir, the Intelligence Bureau has warned of further trouble in the Valley. Security has been placed at an unprecedented high in the state as security forces are anticipating trouble. We will handle the situation, a Home Ministry official informed.

The security forces who have been given a free hand to deal with the situation have already launched a major offensive called 'Operation clean up.' As part of this operation, the forces have gunned down several militants.

OneIndia News