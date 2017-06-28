Unknown men torch PWD office in Darjeeling, protest enters 14th day

A PWD office was set on fire by a group of unknown people in Darjeeling amidst indefinite strike called by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha over the demand of Gorkhaland state entered 14th day.

Police have not identified the miscreants behind the attack and so far no arrests have been made.

Last week, suspected Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters torched a hydel project and health center. A primary health center run by the state government-owned Ramam hydel project at Lodham, was set on fire by the miscreants. An electricity supply office at the same spot was also set ablaze.

WB: PWD office set on fire in #Darjeeling by a group of unknown ppl amidst indefinite strike called by GJM over demand of #Gorkhaland state pic.twitter.com/TUzEDj8taP — ANI (@ANI_news) June 28, 2017

Meanwhile, Gorkha children took out a rally in support of the separate state. ANI pictures showed Gorkha children protesting with 'we want Gorkhaland', 'we are Gorkhas' written on their body. Also, they were seen in shackles as a symbolic protest against the West Bengal government.

After women, and youth wing of GJM made their presence felt in the protest, now children are participating in the agitation.

OneIndia News