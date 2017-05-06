‘Universe conspired to make Republic TV happen,’ Arnab says on news channel launch

While launching his news channel, Republic TV, on Saturday, popular anchor Arnab Goswami thanked the audience. He said, "...when the unscrupulous legal notices came, you supported me. For that support, I am fortunate. The universe conspired to make this (Republic TV) happen."

"Today this Saturday morning, we dedicate this channel to you, your faith, your belief and your love. We feel swayed in your affection...My team is raring to go and charged-up," he added.

Goswami kick-started his latest venture with a story about purported conversations between RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and jailed former MP Mohd Shahabuddin.

Goswami said his television channel was 'free' and propelled by viewers' 'faith'.

"We are a free channel in a free country propelled by your faith. This time, I am not going anywhere. I promise you."

Before starting this channel, he was the face of Times Now, which he left last year to start his new project.

OneIndia News