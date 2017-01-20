Union ministries clear ordinance on Jallikattu

New Delhi, Jan 20: In a huge victory for Jallikattu protestors , the union home, law, environment and culture ministries cleared the draft ordinance submitted by the Tamil Nadu government on Friday.

The draft ordinance now only requires the President's assent. The draft ordinance was cleared by the union ministries on the same day it was submitted by the Tamil Nadu government displaying the urgency with which the matter is being acted upon.

It may be recalled that the Prime Minister had assured Tamil Nadu Chief minister O Panneerselvam that the centre would support any move that the state government takes. The clearance is an indication of the assurance being fulfilled.

Oneindia news