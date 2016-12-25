Union minister Manoj Sinha undergoes surgery for fracture at AIIMS

New Delhi, Dec 24: Union minister Manoj Sinha on Saturday underwent a surgery at AIIMS Trauma Centre for a fracture he suffered in the upper left arm in a road mishap in Gorakhpur.

"The minister was operated on a fractured left upper arm. His condition is stable and is being monitored closely by a team of experts from critical care, anesthesia and orthopedics," said a senior doctor at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The 57-year-old was involved in an accident that took place around 7.15 PM yesterday on the Tapti river bridge when he was coming to Gorakhpur from Barabanki. Sinha, who represents Gorakhpur in Lok Sabha, was initially admitted to Apollo Hospital and later shifted to the Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital.

According to sources, the accident took place when the vehicle ahead of the minister's car in the cavalcade suddenly applied brakes to avoid hitting a man. The car carrying Sinha hit the vehicle from behind and in the impact, the minister sustained the injury.

PTI