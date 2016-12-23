Union Minister Manoj Sinha injured in road accident

Gorakhpur, Dec 23 Minister of State for Railways and Communications Manoj Sinha was injured in a road accident here on Friday , officials said. Sinha, Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur, was admitted to Apollo hospital with an injury to his left hand and is said to be out of danger.

The accident occurred around 7 p.m. when a man suddenly came in front of the pilot car of Sinha's cavalcade near the Rajghat bridge, forcing its driver to slam the brakes to avoid hitting him

The cars coming behind the pilot car rammed into each other and the minister got injured. Sinha was slated to travel to Kushinagar on Saturday morning.

IANS