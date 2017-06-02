Union Minister Maneka Gandhi hospitalised

Union minister Maneka Gandhi was admitted to a hospital in Pilibhit of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The Minister for Women and Child Welfare is said to have developed breathing problems after which she was admitted to the emergency ward. Officials, however, maintained that the minister did not develop breathing problems but suffers from stones in the gall bladder and might be airlifted to Delhi.

Prayers poured in for the 60-year-old BJP leader as soon as the news of her hospitalisation emerged. Maneka Gandhi was in Pilibhit to review the implementation of Central Schemes and inaugurate an Encephalitis vaccination campaign. Minutes before she was admitted to a hospital, Maneka Gandhi tweeted about the special drive against encephalitis.

Officials statement from the hospital where she is currently receiving treatment is awaited.

OneIndia News