Union Min Suresh Prabhu hails actor Akshay, calls him a fine actor

New Delhi, May 17: Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday met actor Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar and appreciated the actor efforts to spread awareness on Swachh Bharat through their film 'Toilet: Ek Prema Katha'.
Union Minister Suresh Prabhu shares Photos
The Railway Minister took to his Twitter handle and shared a series of photographs during the meeting with the two actors. He praised Akshay and calleda fine actor and a wonderful human being.
Photo credit:@sureshpprabhu/Twitter.
Akshay responds to Suresh Prabhu's tweets
On the other hand Akshay also shared a few photograph from Prabhu's office and said that he is looking forward in making a difference.
"Thank you so much for your kind words and time Sir. Looking forward to associating and making a difference. Swachh Azaadi," Akshay tweeted.
Photo credit:@sureshpprabhu/Twitter.
Actress Bhumi Pednekar shares a photograph of both on Twitter
'Toilet: Ek Prama Katha', a hindi movie that delves on the need for toilets for sanitation in the country and this message is conveyed through a love story.
The film will be produced by Arun Bhatia, Plan C Studio and Abundantia, and presnted by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KariArj Entertainment.
The film will release on June 2, 2017 and is directed by Shree Narayan Singh.
Photo credit:@psbhumi/Twitter.
OneIndia News