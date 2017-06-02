Union government may consider new law on cattle trade: Minister

Agartala, June 2: The Centre may consider any vital proposal on the new law on cattle trade and slaughter, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan has said.

"If we get any acceptable and vital proposal, we might consider the new law on cattle trade and slaughter," the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change told reporters here on Thursday night.

The Minister came to Agartala on Thursday night to attend a programme in connection with the third anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

In the meanwhile, Tripura's Left Front government has already announced that it would not implement the new rules as it is against the interest of the people.

"The new cattle trade and slaughter rules framed by the central government are against the interest of the people. We will not carry out the new rules," Tripura's Agriculture and Animal Resource Development Minister Aghore Debbarma had told IANS.

The ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist also vehemently criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for promulgating the new law on cattle trade and slaughter.

"A large section of people, especially those from the Dalit community, are engaged in the business of cattle skin. Farmers engaged with cattle business; minorities depend on cattle for their source of protein would be directly affected," CPI-M's Tripura state Secretary Bijan Dhar had told reporters.

"We have a federal democracy in our country. The central government cannot do many things without involving the states. The BJP government unilaterally framed this important cattle trade and slaughter rules," he said.

On May 25, the first central regulation for cow protection in the name of animal welfare was notified. The notification is significant in the wake of rising cases of violence against cow-traders. Cow slaughter is banned in states except in most parts of north-east India and Kerala.

The special section for cattle has been notified under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960. Under this section, it is said, "Take an undertaking that the animals are bought for agriculture purposes and not for slaughter."

It further states that cattle bought cannot be resold within six months impinging the business of cow traders. Cattle can be sold only to a person having documents to prove he is an 'agriculturist', the rule says.

Further, it also states that young and unfit animals cannot be sold.

What the rules state:

Further, the rules which run into 8 pages state that setting of animal markets within 50 km of an international border and 25 km from a state border is banned.

Taking animal outside the state will require special approval of the state government nominee.

No animal market will now be able to run without the approval of district animal market committee to be headed by a magistrate and having two representatives of government-approved animal welfare groups.

The rules are expected to take at least 3 months to implement. There is a lot of paperwork involved in it and the cow traders across the country need to be educated about the same.

Further, the rules say that after buying a cow the trader will have to make 5 copies of proof of sale and submit them at the local revenue office, the local veterinary doctor in the district of the purchaser, animal market committee, apart from one each for seller and buyer.

It also makes it mandatory veterinary inspector to certify proper loading and unloading of animals to ensure they are not cramped inside trucks. The inspector can mark any animal unfit for sale.

The rule that makes it mandatory for the owner of the animal to bear the cost of its upkeep in a shelter.

If the owner is unable to pay, it should be recovered as land arrears, the rule says. The cost will be specified by the state government every year on April 1.

