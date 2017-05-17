Union Cabinet approves pan-India implementation of maternity benefit programme

New Delhi, May 17: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved pan-India implementation of maternity benefits programme. During the media brief post the cabinet meet, Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal announced that decisions to amend the tax treaties related to black money were also taken.

Apart from decisions on multilateral convention to implement tax treaty-related measures to prevent base erosion and profit sharing, the cabinet also discussed a host of issues from power, transport and farming sector.

Key highlights of the cabinet meet were:

Introduction of SHAKTI, a new Coal Allocation Policy for power sector

Setting up of Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Assam

Four laning of Porbandar-Dwarka Section of NH-8E in Gujarat

Construction of double line with electrification between Phephana-Indara and Mau-Shahganj excluding Indara-Mau, UP

Construction of electrified third line between Manmad-Jalgaon in Maharashtra.

Pan-India implementation of Maternity Benefit Program

Building of 10 units of indigenous Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors for India

OneIndia News