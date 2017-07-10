Unfortunate that Pak regime glorifying terrorist Burhan Wani: Defence experts

With Pakistan attempting to project slain Hizbul militant Burhan Wani as some sort of hero, the defence matters experts on Monday criticised Islamabad and dubbed the rhetoric as 'sad and unfortunate'.

Qamar Agha, an expert on international relations, said that the MEA was quick to respond to such statements by Islamabad and said Wani should not only be condemned by India but also by the international community.

"It is very sad and unfortunate that Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif glorified Wani and dubbing him as martyr," he told news agency ANI.

Defence expert S.P. Sinha, on his part, said it clearly shows that Pakistan has linkages with these group looking to foment trouble in Kashmir.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday paid tributes to militant commander Burhan Wani, saying his death "infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom" in the Valley.

Sharif in a message on the first death anniversary of Wani's killing said that India cannot suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir through use of brute force.

"The blood rendered by Burhan Muzaffar Wani has infused a new spirit in the freedom movement. The Kashmiri people are steadfast to take their movement to logical conclusion," he said.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris for their right to self- determination.

Wani, a commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces on July 8 last year.

OneIndia News