Under GST what you should do to avoid arrest or punishment

The Good and Services Tax has been rolled out. GST, India's biggest tax reform kicks in from July 1. While there are many changes in the offing, GST also has a tough clause for those who are involved in tax evasion or fraud under GST.
Here is what you should not do under GST to avoid punishment:
- You can be punished under the GST law if you are found evading tax or being involved in any other fraud related to tax.
- If someone is involved in tampering of invoices or giving false information to the authorities or tax officials, or provide false information then they can be jailed.
- If a person doesn't pay the taxes properly or if he/she adopts illegal methods during the supply or transport of goods, then they can be sent behind the bars after a proper trial.
- According to GST, people who are caught 'violating' any other tax rules, they will be liable to pay a penalty that starts from Rs 10,000 and this can even stretch to imprisonment of 5 years.
- Evading tax of over Rs 5 crore would be a non-bailable offence and that the police would have the authority to make an arrest without a warrant.
- The Central GST (CGST) Act provides that if the offences relating to taxable goods and/or services where the amount of tax evaded or the amount of input tax credit wrongly availed or the amount of refund wrongly taken exceeds Rs 5 crore, shall be cognizable and non-bailable.
- If someone takes and/or utilises input tax credit without actual receipt of goods and/or services, or deliberately suppresses the sales to evade tax, then it will be counted under Tax evasion.
- If someone collects any GST (even if he collects any GST in contravention of provisions), he/she has to deposit it to the government within 3 months. Failure to do so will be an offence under GST.
- Obtaining refund of any CGST/SGST by fraud is also illegal.
- If you submit fake financial records/documents or files fake returns to evade tax, then he/she shall be termed as an offender under GST.
OneIndia News