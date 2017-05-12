Ummer Fayaz killing: Police put 'Wanted' poster of 3 Hizbul Mujahideen suspects

The Shopian district police has declared that any information regarding the criminals would be suitably rewarded and the identity of the informer would be kept secret.

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday launched manhunt for three suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists who abducted and murdered Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz in Shopian, South Kashmir.

The police has identified three terrorists - Ishfaq Ahmed Thoker, Gavas Ul Islam and Abass Ahmed- involved in the horrendous crime against the 22-year-old Rajaputhana rifles officer posted in Akhnoor last December.

Martyred Lt. Ummer Fayaz. Courtesy: Facebook account

The Shopian district police has declared that any information regarding the criminals would be suitably rewarded and the identity of the informer would be kept secret. Ummer Fayaz, a budding officer in the Indian Army, lost his life to the cowardice ploy of terrorists tipped off by locals in Shopian. His bullet-ridden body was recovered at Herman Chowk in Shopian district.

Following the incident police sounded a red alert and sent advisories to police and security forces units to be on alert.

Son of an apple farmer, the young officer was on leave to attend his cousin sister's wedding when locals shared the details of his whereabouts to the Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists. It was a bunch of locals who decided to let down the 22 year old soldier. They revealed his details to the terrorists and also told them he was off duty.

