Udta Rahul Gandhi: SAD claims Congress vice president is a drug addict

Chandigarh, Jan 16: The Punjab election season is heating up as the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal and the opposition Congress on Monday engaged in a war of words.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, union minister and senior leader of SAD, alleged that Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was a drug addict.

"I think Rahul Gandhi himself is a drug addict. That is why he says 70% of the people in Punjab are suffering from substance abuse. (Ye Rahul Gandhi, mujhe lagta hai khud sabse zyada nashe karte honge jo inhe Punjab ke 70% log nashedi lagte hain)," Kaur told ANI.

Ye Rahul Gandhi, mujhe lagta hai khud sabse zyada nashe karte honge jo inhe Punjab ke 70% log nashedi lagte hain: Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD pic.twitter.com/07xFg1vaz3 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

It has been a while since the Congress VP is running a campaign in the state, alleging that under the current regime in Punjab, 70% of the people have become victims of drug addiction, majority of which are youngsters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the SAD are currently running a coalition government in the state.

Earlier, on Monday former BJP politician Najvot Singh Sidhu, who has joined the Congress recently, addressed a press meet.

Sidhu said: "Drugs are a reality in Punjab. You cannot have an Ostrich mentality about it. Drugs in the state are ruining the lives of the youth. Films are being made on the drug issue in Punjab. I have come here to tell the truth. This is not my personal fight. I will fight for Punjab's rights."

OneIndia News