Mumbai, Jan 26: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that there won't be any future alliances with BJP in Maharashtra.

"I will not go into alliance, from now the fight has started. They (BJP) have many gundas in their party but we don't have gundas, we have mawlas (sainik)," Thackeray said.

"In 50 years of Sena, 25 years were wasted because of alliance. We're not greedy for power," Thackeray.

OneIndia News