UBSE UK Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2017 expected on May 29, how to check

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to declare UK Board Class 10th Result 2017 and UK Board Class 12th Result 2017 on May 29. As opposed to the earlier tentative date of May 26, it is now suggested that the results would be declared on May 29.

Students who had appeared for the UBSE UK Board Class 10th and 12th Exams 2017 can check their result on ubse.uk.gov.in.

How to check UBSE UK Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2017

Login into ubse.uk.gov.in

Enter required information

Click submit

Check results

Download results

Take a print out

OneIndia News