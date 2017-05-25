UBSE Class 10, 12 board results 2017 by May 30, how to check

The UBSE Class 10, 12 Board results 2017 will be declared by the end of May. The results are expected to be announced by May 30. However unverified reports also suggest that there is a possibility it may be declared tomorrow.

Board officials say that the result date is not yet confirmed, but assured that it would be declared by May 30. The director of Uttarakhand board with the board secretary will release the results from board headquarters at Ram Nagar, Nainital.

Students can check their results on the official website of the board, uaresults.nic.in. On the board's website the message reads, "Results for the Exams conducted in 2017 have not been announced so far. Please look for the announcement at Exams Results Portal (results.gov.in)." The results will also be available on examresults.net.

How to check UBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2017

Visit the official website for Uttarakhand results: uaresults.nic.in

Click on the result link for Class 10 or Class 12

Enter roll number and other details

Click on submit.

View and download

Take a printout

OneIndia News