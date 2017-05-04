Two suspected ISI agents arrested in Mumbai

Two suspected agents of Pakistan's spy agency ISI were arrested in Mumbai in a joint operation by anti-terrorism squads of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

While one of them, identified as Altaf Qureshi, was a hawala operator and also allegedly worked for ISI- was arrested late last night from Masjid Bunder area in South Mumbai. The second operative, Javed Iqbal was taken into custody from Yusuf Manzil building at Agreepada this morning, the official said.

Qureshi (37) is Iqbal is an aide of Qureshi, the official said.

Qureshi had allegedly deposited money in the bank account of Aftab Ali, another ISI agent, in Lucknow for carrying out espionage activities, he said. Aftab Ali was arrested from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Aftab Ali sent to judicial custody:

Uttar Pradesh ATS produced ISI agent Aftab Ali before special CJM court; he was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh ADG (law&order), said, Ali came in contact with Pakistan High Commission last year and went to Pakistan once. Possibly, he might have been indoctrinated during his visit, he added.

Aftab was booked under the Official Secrets Act, had allegedly passed on information about Indian Army's movements to officers posted at Pakistan High Commission and also to ISI.

