Ruckus in Delhi assembly: Protesters who threw paper missiles thrashed, detained

The ongoing special session of the Delhi Assembly had to be adjourned for 30 minutes after two persons claiming to be Aam Aadmi Party workers created ruckus. The two persons flung papers inside the assembly which led to commotion for some time. These two men also raised allegations against Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and demanded his resignation.

Discussion under section 280 was going on when the two accused dropped bits of paper in the House from the visitor's gallery and shouted that Jain is corrupt.

Even as the Speaker gave directions to marshals to arrest the two, several MLAs rushed out and at least two were seen beating them up.

They were later detained by the Delhi police after the Speaker ordered their arrest as a scuffle broke out allegedly between AAP supporters and the protesters. The men had allegedly thrown pamphlets questioning chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's silence on corruption charges.

The two men were allegedly detained and beaten up inside assembly and amid the chaos rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra made a PCR call.

Two men claiming to be AAP workers create ruckus inside Delhi assembly, level corruption allegations against Minister Satyendra Jain pic.twitter.com/YntliEyrBY — ANI (@ANI_news) June 28, 2017

Earlier, the CBI had questioned the Delhi Health Minister in connection with a money laundering probe initiated against him for allegedly turning black money into white in 2010-12 and 2015-16 using his companies and Kolkata-based data entry operators.

The Central Bureau of Investigation in April initiated probe against Jain and registered a preliminary enquiry against the Aam Aadmi Party leader, who is known to be close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

OneIndia News