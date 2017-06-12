Two leaves row: Minister reaches EC office with four truckloads of affidavits

There were a whopping 3,10,000 affidavits taken in four trucks to the office of the Election Commission. Tamil Nadu Law Minister CV Shanmugham reached the Election Commission office on Monday morning to stake claim to the AIADMK's 'two-leaf' symbol as merger talks broke down between the rival party factions.

The affidavits reportedly contain signatures of party cadre declaring support for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisami. He said that the EC had told them to submit these documents. He also said that around 123 MLAs are with the EPS camp.

The visit to the EC comes a day after former chief minister O Panneerselvam, dissolved a seven-member panel set up to hold merger talks with EPS. We dissolved the committee because the merger failed. We didn't want to be part of the drama that the EPS camp created. We have the support of the party cadre. We will bag the two leaves symbol he also said.

OneIndia News