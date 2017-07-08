Three Army jawans injured in terror strike at Bandipora, J&K

Three Indian Army jawans have been injured in a terrorist attack at Bandipora. The incident took place at the Hajin area of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir early this morning.

The security forces have engaged the terrorists. The exact number of terrorists is still unknown.

The incident took place at a time when the entire state is on very high alert. Security forces have been told to stay on high alert as the state is witnessing the first death anniversary of Burhan Wani who was killed on this day last year in an encounter with security forces.

OneIndia News