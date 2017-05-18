Two injured in grenade attack on police station by militants in Kashmir

Grenade was lobbed at a police station in Srinagar's Safa Kadal

One policeman and one civilian sustained injuries after militants lobbed grenades at a police station in Srinagar on Thursday evening. Militants attacked a police station in Safa Kadal

Officials said that special police officer Samir Ahmad was injured in the incident. The injured cop was shifted to the police control room hospital and his condition is said to be stable. Medical help was extended to the injured civilian as well.

