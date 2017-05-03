Two granted bail in connection with ransacking of Manoj Tiwari's house

New Delhi, May 3: Two brothers -- arrested on the charge of barging into BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari's house along with their accomplices and attacking his employees -- were on Wednesday granted bail along with two other accused.

Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh granted bail to brothers Jai Kumar and Jaswant Singh, as well as Jagdish Chander and Sunil Kumar, and asked them to furnish personal bonds of Rs 25,000 each and surety of like amount.

The court also sent three accused -- Pardeep Kumar, Om Prakash and Parsu Ram -- in judicial custody till May 17.

According to police, the attack followed an incident of road rage involving Tiwari's staff member.

Tiwari had made public closed-circuit television footage showing two brothers first arguing and then beating up his cook Ashok Pathak and Personal Assistant Abhinav Mishra.

"Brothers Jai Kumar and Jaswant Singh were travelling in a Wagon R car which bumped into a Scorpio car driven by one of Tiwari's drivers and another staff outside his house in North Avenue area late on Sunday night," a senior police officer said.

Police said the two brothers were then joined by five friends and they barged into Tiwari's residence carrying rods and thrashed his staff. The entire act was captured on CCTV.

IANS