Two debt-ridden farmers commit suicide in Madhya Pradesh, toll rises to 25

A debt ridden farmer aged 62 years from Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide after hanging himself taking the total number of agriculture-related suicides to 23 since the June 6 violent protests in Mandsaur. The farmer was disturbed due to debt.

In yet another incident, a debt ridden farmer from Balaghat district's Jagpur village allegedly attempted suicide. He was declared brought dead at hospital.

On June 22, four farmers committed suicide in different parts of Madhya Pradesh. Among the 4 farmers who committed suicide are 48-year-old Gulri Kurmi of Sagar, Mahesh Tiwari of Chhattarpur, Shatrughan Meena of Hoshangabad and Shyam Yadhuvanshi of Chindwara.

The state government, however, continues to stay in denial and has refused to attribute debt traps and distress as causes that are forcing farmers to take their own lives.

OneIndia News