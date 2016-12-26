Srinagar, Dec 26: Two police officials were injured today when a gas cylinder exploded inside a family quarter at a police station in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Leakage of gas caused an explosion of the gas cylinder inside the family quarters of police station Kupwara, resulting in injuries to two constables," a police official said here.

He said the injured constables were rushed to hospital where doctors referred one of them to Srinagar. The building also suffered some damage due to the explosion, the official said.

PTI