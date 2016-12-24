Kolkata: Two children found dead inside water tank

Two minors were found dead in water tank of an under construction building in Kolkata.

Kolkata, Dec 24: Bodies of two children were recovered from a water tank of an under construction building here on Saturday, police said.

"Bodies of Ankit Ghosh (7) and Subhojit Dowari (5) were recovered from the water reserve of an under-construction building in south Kolkata's Bansdroni area on Saturday morning," said an officer of Bansdroni police station.

Police said the two kids were missing since morning.

The kids were taken to M.R. Bangur Hospital where doctors declared them dead.

"It seems they fell into the water tank while playing. The bodies have been sent for autopsy," the officer said.

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2016, 17:30 [IST]
