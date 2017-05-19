Two boys paraded naked for allegedly molesting girl in Pune

Girl's father suspected the boy was stalking his daughter.

A video of two boys being paraded naked by a group of men in Pune has emerged on Friday.

According to reports, a 14-year-old boy and his friend were beaten and paraded naked by a group of men after they allegedly molested a girl on Tuesday, 16th May. The parade was videotaped and posted on social media platforms. Girl's father suspected the boy was stalking his daughter. After the incident, the boy's mother lodged a complaint against four persons on Wednesday. Four persons were arrested based on the complaint.

