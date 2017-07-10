Two arrested in connection with model Kritika Chaudhary's murder case

The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of model Kritika Chaudhary. Chaudhary was found dead in her Andheri apartment on June 14.

The police had found dead at her Andheri residence in Amboli area after the neighbours informed the police that a foul smell is emanating from her flat. The cops then broke the door, which was locked from outside for the last four days, and found a decomposed body of Chaudhary.

The postmortem reports suggested that she was struck with a blunt object to the right side of the head, and that this injury was the cause of her death.

Chaudhary, who is originally from Haridwar was a residence of SRA Colony in Andheri East. Few years back, Kartika had come to Mumbai as she aspired to become a big actress in Bollywood.

The actress made her television debut with Balaji's 2011 serial Parichay. She was also a part of the film Rajjo in 2013, that starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The police has registered a case and launched a probe.

OneIndia News