Two Army personnel have been martyred in firing by the Pakistan army at Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing.

The incident comes just two days after the Amarnath yatra was targeted in which seven persons were killed. The Army is in a state of high alert in the Valley and is carrying out search and cordon operation to nab the terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

OneIndia News