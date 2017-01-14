Twitterati slams Shobhaa De for her 'advise' to Swaraj

New Delhi, Jan 14: Famous Indian novelist and columnist Shobhaa De's on Twitter advised that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj should 'Keep Calm and stop tweeting.''

Shobhaa had tweeted, "Sushma Swaraj : Resolution for 2017 - Keep calm and stop tweeting."

.@DeShobhaa : Resolution For 2017 - Tweet Aisa Karo Jo Shobhaa De. ;)https://t.co/Jr0YyXM4Kw — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 13, 2017

However, this suggestion of her at Sushma Swaraj who is helping out Indians in distress did'nt go well with general mass as they lashed out on her on twitter.\

One of the Twitter user responded savagely,"haha even Rakhi sawant sounds better then you. She is just incredible Foreign Minister we ever had. Do respect her." While another user wrote,"sometimes i wonder if you really are an idiot or you just tweet dumb stuff to stay in news. This has been bothering me for ages,"

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister has urged Indians abroad to tweet to embassies their problems and also tag her so that she can personally monitor the response "In case of emergency pl mention #SOS," Ms Swaraj had tweeted.

Last year, Shobhaa dey had invited controversy after she tweeted, "Goal of Team India at the Olympics: Rio jao. Selfies lo. Khaali haat wapas aao. What a waste of money and opportunity." However, De later told ANI that "there was no malice intended."

OneIndia News