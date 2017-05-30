Twitter again suspends singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's new account

Twitter on Monday has suspended Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's account for the second time just days after it blocked his verified account for using inappropriate and insulting language against many women.

On May 23, Twitter had suspended Abhijeet's account after he posted a string of 'offensive' tweets against women. The move by the microblogging site came following his tweets targetting JNU student Shehla Rashid.

In a video posted on his new account, Abhijeet says: "People are trying to suppress my voice. I am against those who try to speak against the nation and the Indian Army. This is my new Twitter account.

The 58-year-old singer posted a video on his new account saying he is against the "anti-nationals".

"Till the time my verified account is not active, please follow me on this Twitter account. All other accounts by my name are fake and are trying to malign my reputation."

"#VandeMatram I am back #Antinationals can't stop my voice, salute to #IndianArmy. This is my new Twitter account... Rest are fake..." he captioned the video.

OneIndia News