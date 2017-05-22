Twin blasts in railway station of J'khand, boy loses hand

Giridih, May 22: Panic triggered among the public at Hazaribagh railway station of Jharkhand after two blasts that took place on Sunday night.

The blast occurred at the station which falls on the railway line that goes to Kolkata from Delhi via Gaya and Dhanbad.

Chaos erupted in nearby areas of the station when the two blasts occurred in the railway station. A boy lost his right hand in the blast and was rushed to a hospital in Dhanbad. Soon after the incident, police officials reached the spot and took stock of the situation. According to the police, the type of blasts that rocked the station is yet to be identified.

According to an eyewitness, the explosive which caused the blast was in a bag which was abandoned in the station.

A case was registered and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

OneIndia News