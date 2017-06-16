TVF's CEO Arunabh Kumar steps down, to continue as mentor

The Viral Fever's CEO Arunabh Kumar, against whom the allegations of molestation were made, has stepped down from his post. He will, however, be available as a mentor to the web comedy channel.

In a letter posted on his Twitter handle, Kumar wrote that he was hurt by 'personal attacks' made against him as it 'blemished' the TVF's brand image.

I have decided to step down as #TVFCEO pic.twitter.com/JKY5X7NL54 — Arunabh Kumar (@TheQtiyapaGuy) June 16, 2017

Asserting that TVF will always be larger than just one individual, he wrote that that the 'truth will prevail'.

In March this year, an FIR was registered against Kumar following allegeations of molestation by an anonymous person. After this, several other women also came forward with allegations abput his conduct at the workplace.

The TVF had earlier formed a committee to probe the charges.

The alleged victim has claimed that she was an ex-employee of TVF. Several women then joined the accusations saying that they had undergone similar experiences.

OneIndia News