TV report on Sunanda Pushkar’s death 'outright lies': Shashi Tharoor

A new report had suggested that Sunanda Pushkar's body was allegedly moved after her death and the murder scene was tampered.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Thiruvananthapuram, May 9: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed reports appearing in a television channel in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar as "misrepresentations and outright lies".

TV report on Sunanda Pushkar’s death 'outright lies': Shashi Tharoor
File photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

"Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist," Tharoor said in a Facebook post.

"I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs. I challenge him to prove his false claims in a court of law," the former UN diplomat said.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

PTI

Read more about:

shashi tharoor, facebook, sunanda pushkar, television

Other articles published on May 9, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...