TV report on Sunanda Pushkar’s death 'outright lies': Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram, May 9: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed reports appearing in a television channel in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar as "misrepresentations and outright lies".

"Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist," Tharoor said in a Facebook post.

"I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs. I challenge him to prove his false claims in a court of law," the former UN diplomat said.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

