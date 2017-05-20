'Tussle in Haryana BJP is media creation', says Amit Shah, rules out replacing Khattar

The national president of the BJP, Amit Shah claimed that the ongoing power tussle in Haryana was a mere media creation. He added that such reports did not matter to the BJP high command and hence there was no need to replace Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday, Amit Shah rubbished reports of infighting in the Haryana BJP.

"Khattar will continue as the Chief Minister and there are no plans to replace him," Shah said when a question about Khattar's replacement was asked.

He added that there was no real infighting in the party and it was a mere media projection. He claimed that he was in touch with workers in Haryana and there was no power tussle as being claimed.

Amit Shah also ruled out the possibility of ending ties with the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab. Despite the humiliating defeat that the BJP faced in Punjab, Shah maintained that their alliance with SAD was intact and would continue.

Speaking on the defeat in the elections, Amit Shah said that the BJP was only a minor partner in the alliance and that ever since BJP came to power at the centre, its vote share had only increased in all elections.

OneIndia News