Turkish Prez Erdogan granted ceremonial reception at Rashtra Bhawan

New Delhi, May 1: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday was granted a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan ahead of his delegation level meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Erdogan, who is in India for a two-day visit, proceeded to lay the wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's samadhi at Raj Ghat.

A number of agreements are expected to be signed in several areas after the talks. The Turkish President is accompanied by senior cabinet ministers and a 150-member business delegation that will take part in a meeting of the India-Turkey Business Forum.

It is believed that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also called on Erdogan and had discussed main bilateral and regional issues, including India's NSG membership bid and ways to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism.

According to reports, it is the first visit of Erdogan to India after winning a referendum in Turkey earlier in April which gave him more executive powers as president.

It is to remind that Erdogan had expressed his desire for constructive dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad in order to find a solution to the burning issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

