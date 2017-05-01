Turkey's Erdogan pitches to resolve Kashmir crisis: New Delhi unhappy

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a multilateral dialogue with Turkey's involvement to solve the Kashmir issue. He made these comments during an interview with a news channel. The statement has not gone down well with New Delhi.

Erdogan while expressing concern said that Turkey is ready to involve itself in finding a solution. New Delhi has always maintained that the issue will be sorted out with Pakistan with no involvement of other nations.

We should not allow more casualties to occur and by strengthening multilateral dialogue, we can be involved, and through multilateral dialogue, I think we have to seek out ways to settle this question once and for all, which will benefit both countries," he had said during the interview.

When asked if the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's references to self-determination is a valid means of resolving the problem, he said that OIC represents a certain population. It has its area of influence. It has economic and political strengths, it has a say in global matters and it can contribute to world peace. If something has been approved by all member-states, it should not be criticised or questioned. OIC members also have weight in the United Nations. Turkey supports India to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council, he also said.

OneIndia News