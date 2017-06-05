The AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran on Monday met party General Secretary VK Sasikala in Parappana Agrahar jail in Bengaluru.

Dinakaran, who was arrested in the Election Commission bribery case, is out on by Delhi court last week after spending close to two months in Delhi's Tihar jail.

According to reports, 20 Tamil Nadu Cabinet ministers held discussion at the Secretariat over TTV Dhinakaran's meeting with Sasikala earlier today.

Sasikala is currently jail term in Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru, after Supreme Court restored her conviction in the disproportionate assets case.

Ms VK Sasikala appointed Dinakaran, her nephew, as her deputy before she went to jail to serve a four-year sentence for corruption.

He was sidelined by the party as it attempted a reunion with a rebel faction led by O Panneerselvam or OPS, whose main condition for a merger was that Sasikala and her family be kept away from the party and the government.

Dinakaran and his aide Mallikarjuna were arrested in April by the Delhi crime branch police. The duo was charged with attempting to bribe election commission officials in the AIADMK symbol row to gain a favourable verdict.

(With agency inputs)