TTV Dinakaran to be brought to Chennai on transit warrant

Currently lodged in the Tihar jail, TTV Dinakaran will be brought to Chennai on June 8. The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Egmore issued a 'prisoner on transit warrant' against the AIADMK deputy general secretary. The court asked the Enforcement Directorate to produce Dinakaran on June 8.

Dinakaran will be produced in person so that the court can go ahead and frame charges against him in connection with a Foreign Exchange Regulation Act case that was registered two decades ago. Judge Malarmathy held that charges under six counts of FERA were already framed against him for transferring $1.04 crore to Dipper Investment through Barclay Bank. The court had planned to frame charges against him in another FERA case registered for illegally routing $ 36.36 crore and 1 lakh pounds for starting a star hotel in the UK.

Dinakaran was asked to appear in person for every hearing but post his arrest and consequent imprisonment at the Tihar jail, the court has issued a transit warrant. He has not been able to appear for framing of charges in the second FERA case registered against him by the Enforcement directorate. While an option of video conference was considered for a brief period, the court decided it was best to produce him in person. On June 8, the enforcement directorate has been asked to produce Dinakaran in person where charges will be framed against him.

Dinakaran is currently placed under judicial custody in Delhi after he was arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe election commission of India officials. He along with middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been accused of attempting to bribe officials in a bid to gain a favourable verdict in the AIADMK symbol row case. The bribery case is now being looked into as a money laundering case as well.

